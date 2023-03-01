Make Kembhavi a new taluk, MP writes to CM

March 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Yadgir

Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Naik has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking from him to declare Kembhavi town in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district as a new taluk headquarters.

In his letter on Tuesday, Mr. Naik has said that there has been a struggle for a new taluk for the last eight years. However, the demand has not been addressed yet.

Kembhavi is the biggest hobli centre in Shorapur taluk. It has a Town Municipal Council with 28 wards and its name has been found in the history of the Kalachuris who made Kembhavi their sub-capital in 11th- 12th century.

Kembhavi has a total of 1,17,691 population of which 66,716 are eligible to vote. It has various government offices such as Nada Kacheri and Sub Treasury and is running a degree college and a residential school.

And, apart from this, there will not be any financial burden to the government as offices of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam and official residencies are available here for usage, he added.

Mr. Naik said that Yadgir district has already been announced as an Aspirational District and if Kembhavi is declared the new taluk headquarters, it will be a historical decision that will help develop the town in various sectors.