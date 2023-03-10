Make Kannada a language of livelihood, says writer

March 10, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hailing the glory of Kannada language that continued to get manifested in its rich literary works, writer Kalyanarao G. Patil has stressed the need for making the language a means of livelihood.

“Kannada has a rich literary tradition of over a thousand years. It should not remain a language of literature. It needs to develop into a means of livelihood and knowledge. To make these two things happen, the government should come up with two policies – a policy prioritising Kannada-speaking people in the job market and a policy that offers technical and vocational education such as medical and engineering in Kannada,” Mr. Rao said in his presidential address at the 19th Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held at Jidga in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Pointing to the special status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution and the subsequent special development initiatives under the provision, Mr. Patil expressed dissatisfaction over the region, especially Kalaburagi district, failing to shed its backwardness label.

“Special status alone cannot help shed the label of backwardness. There is a need for a change of mindset. We need to work hard with commitment and consistently fight for upholding our identity. We should always be open to receiving advancements in science and technology. Those from the region who have grown to an influential level in the State and national politics need to raise their voices for the development of their region,” he said.

Obliquely referring to communal disharmony in society, Mr. Patil stressed the need for peaceful and harmonious coexistence of different communities with different religious and caste backgrounds showing respect to each other.

The writer also emphasised the need for setting up environment-friendly industries, establishing educational institutions of superior quality and encouraging the cultivation of red banana, tur, jowar and other crops that are widely cultivated in the area.

Jidga Math, a noted religious institution in the region, joined hands with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to organise the literary festival by offering its premises for the event, food for the delegates and other logistics.

The two-day event that was supposed to begin with a colourful procession at 9.30 a.m. got delayed by almost two hours. Many important invitees were absent. As against tradition, the organisers made no arrangements for introducing Mr. Patil, president of the literary festival, to the audience by giving a description of his life and works.