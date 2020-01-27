Make Kalaburagi a model district, Deputy Commissioner tells officials

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has given a call to officials of various departments to develop Kalaburagi in such a way that it becomes a model for other districts in areas of health, education and civic facilities.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Mr. Sharat said that even after 70 years, India’s Constitution helped sustain the world’s biggest democracy. Recalling the contribution of B.R. Ambedkar in the drafting of the Constitution, he emphasised his [Dr. Ambedkar’s] instrumental role in building India into a modern sovereign State.

Mr. Sharat said that Kalaburagi Airport will give a boost to commercial development, industry, education sector and tourism. Not only the airport will help create employment by reviving commercial activity in the region but will also create a residential market and may help clear the existing inventory. The Deputy Commissioner also urged the officials and the people of the region to come together and make the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, to be held on February 5, 6, and 7, a grand success.

The Deputy Commissioner read out a status report on the implementation of various welfare schemes introduced by the Union and State governments. Giving figures of families that benefited under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, Mr. Sharat said that the district has achieved 33.92 lakh workdays (61.67 %) against the target of 55 lakh workdays for the current year under scheme.

He also mentioned the benefits availed of through different schemes in agriculture, horticulture, health and family welfare, women and child welfare, social welfare, animal husbandry and the Department of Public Instructions.

Tableaux featuring schemes and awareness messages were exhibited by the departments of Health and Family Welfare, tourism, agriculture and horticulture and NEKRTC and the Kalaburagi City Corporation. Two freedom fighters Shivalingappa B. Patil and Syed Khurshid Ali were honoured. Ten officials from various departments were conferred the Sarvotama Seva Prashasti.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural Division) Sangappa S. Hullur was felicitated with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service 2020. The family members of Sandappa and Shivamma were honoured for their generous act of donating their kidneys to patients.

Four people from the media Sharanayya Swamy, Vijaykumar Warad, Jayatheerth Kagalkar and Mohammad Muqtaruddin Junaidi were honoured for their services.

Students of Sharnbasaveshwar Residential Public School, Saint John’s School and Faraan School gave performances based on patriotic songs.

Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji, MLA Dattatray Regional Commissioner Subodh Yadav, Superintendent of Police Iada Marin Mabaniang and Zilla Panchayat CEO P. Raja were present.