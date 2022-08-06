Karnataka

‘Make jumbos walk during Gajapayana’

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 06, 2022 20:33 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:34 IST

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, has said the purpose of Gajapayana will not be served if elephants are brought in trucks to Mysuru. They should be made to walk to Mysuru to recreate the tradition and set the ball rolling for the festivities, he felt.

Mr. Vishwanath’s suggestion led to a debate at the meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee here on Saturday. The MLC was not convinced on the reasons cited by the Minister in charge of Mysuru S.. Somashekar and DCF V. Karikalan on why the elephants are brought in trucks to Mysuru and not by foot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If at all elephants are made to walk, it should be on natural surface as per the guidelines. It is not advisable to make them walk on the asphalt roads. Moreover, safety reasons also need to be looked into. There are clear guidelines on the maintenance of privately-owned elephants from the State government..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the Minister said he would discuss the matter with the Forest Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...