‘Make In India’ lion statue at Windsor Square

The ‘Make In India’ lion statue will soon have a pride of place in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be installing the statue of the roaring lion at Windsor Square, a stone’s throw from the official residence of the Chief Minister.
BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad told reporters on Monday that the statue will be installed this week.
The statue weighs 1,140 kg and is made of fibre reinforced plastic. It is 23 ft long, 4.5 ft wide, and 10 ft high. It was sculpted in Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region of Delhi, and transported to the city. “For the statue, including transportation, we paid around ₹7.56 lakh,” Mr. Prasad said.
He said the statue will rotate in all directions. “Landscaping and beautification work is being undertaken at Windsor Square. Once completed, the statue will be installed,” Mr. Prasad added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath