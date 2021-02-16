‘Make In India’ lion statue at Windsor Square

It will be installed this week: BBMP chief

The ‘Make In India’ lion statue will soon have a pride of place in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be installing the statue of the roaring lion at Windsor Square, a stone’s throw from the official residence of the Chief Minister.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad told reporters on Monday that the statue will be installed this week.

The statue weighs 1,140 kg and is made of fibre reinforced plastic. It is 23 ft long, 4.5 ft wide, and 10 ft high. It was sculpted in Ghaziabad, part of the National Capital Region of Delhi, and transported to the city. “For the statue, including transportation, we paid around ₹7.56 lakh,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said the statue will rotate in all directions. “Landscaping and beautification work is being undertaken at Windsor Square. Once completed, the statue will be installed,” Mr. Prasad added.