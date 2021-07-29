Karnataka

Make Eshwarappa Deputy Chief Minister, party urged

Chairman of the Command Area Development Authority Sharanappa Talwar has demanded that the BJP national leadership give the post of Deputy Chief Minister to backward class leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

Mr. Talwar, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that the senior leaders should consider Mr. Eshwarappa’s contribution towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Back in 2010, Mr. Eshwarappa even quit his Ministerial post to take charge as State BJP president on the directions of the national leadership.

Demand

Meanwhile, a group of followers and supporters of Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar demanded his induction into the Cabinet.

Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna H. Malaji and leader of the Arya Idiga Samaj Gajendra Guttedar, addressing presspersons, demanded that the national and State leadership of the party take steps to induct Mr. Guttedar into the Cabinet.


