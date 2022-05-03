‘Make efforts to propagate Basaveshwara’s teachings’

Grand cultural procession of tableaux marks celebrations in Kalaburagi

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara to mark the social reformer’s 889th birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Jagadguru Sarangdhar Desikendra Swami of Sarang Mutt in Srisailam has said that the younger generation is forgetting the message and principles of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 889th birth anniversary of Basaveshwara jointly organised by the district administration, the city corporation, the zilla panchayat and Basava Jayanti Utsav Samiti in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, the swamiji urged Lingayat Mutts across the State to make efforts to propagate the teachings of Basaveshwara and the Sharanas. Each mutt has to form Basava Sene to spread the teachings of Basaveshwara throughout the world, he added.

During the 12th century, the teachings of Basaveshwara were transmitted orally by his disciples. But today’s generation is forgetting the teachings of Basaveshwara, he said.

Annapurna Akka of Basava Seva Pratishtana in Bidar said that the teachings on social justice preached in the Vachanas penned by the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara are still relevant to society.

The preachings of Basaveshwara to eradicate caste system and ensure equal status to all communities have been propagated and accepted worldwide. The efforts of social reformers were to bring every single community under one platform to spread the message of equality, she added.

Congress leader B.R. Patil stated that even though Basaveshwara preached equality for women and eradication of casteism, such social evils are still in practice in society. Basaveshwara provided a great opportunity for the deprived classes and women at his Anubhava Mantapa, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar urged officials to follow the teachings of Basaveshwara and treat all equally. Government officials should not discriminate against people on the basis of religion. “We have to treat everyone equally and work in the interest of society,” he added.

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav also spoke on the occasion. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant were present.

In the afternoon, flower petals were showered on the statue of Basaveshwara at Jagat Circle from a helicopter . The cynosure of all eyes were the gigantic Shiva Linga installed in the centre of the Jagat Circle and a 60 ft high cut-out of Basaveshwara.

All the major roads in the city were decked up with festoons and youth from different localities took out bike rallies and gathered at Jagat Circle.

Later, in the evening, a grand cultural procession consisting of tableaux depicting a pictorial presentation of Basaveshwara’s philosophy and other contemporary Sharanas was taken out from Nagareshwara School to Jagat Circle.

Different organisations and followers of Basaveshwara distributed free food and juice in various parts of the city.