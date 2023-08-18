Make Dharwad district substance-abuse free: Home Minister tells police

August 18, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Appreciating the measures taken to ensure a good law and order situation in Dharwad district, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday, called on police officials to continue the good work and make the region free from the menace of drug abuse by effectively tackling the issue.

Chairing a review meeting of Dharwad Rural Police at the Superintendent of Police’s Office in Dharwad on Friday, he gave a direction to the officials to make Dharwad district free from drug abuse in the next six months.

Emphasising the need to adapt best practices and ensure people-friendly policing, the Home Minister asked police officials to visit one school and a college every month and hold discussions with the students to sensitise them on the issue of drug abuse. A healthy and crime-free society can be developed only when the police win the trust of the people, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told them that the government would consider proposals on development of residential quarters for the police.

Stressing upon the need to strengthen the social fabric and create a harmonious State, he called on the officials to walk the extra mile to win the trust of the public. “Hold jana sampark meetings every month so that the local issues are solved in real-time,” he told the officials.

Cyber crime

He said that the government would not tolerate any attempt to create disturbance especially through misuse of social media platforms and circulation of fake news. Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar brought to the notice of the meeting that of the 71 cyber cases reported between 2019 and 2023, over 80% cases had been resolved.

The Home Minister also held a review meeting at the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner’s office at Navanagar in Hubballi to take stock of the situation and appreciated the efforts taken to bring down the crime rate in the twin cities. Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.