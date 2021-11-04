Make details of bitcoin scam probe public: Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

04 November 2021 02:08 IST

Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of a cover-up on the scam

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai make public details of the bitcoin scam, such as the terms of reference given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a probe and involvement of influential politicians of the State in it.

At a press conference, the KPCC chief said, “It is the duty of the ruling party to provide information to the public on the scam. The Opposition parties’ job is to put pressure on the Government to ensure justice from it.”

He claimed to know of the people involved in the scam, and said, “But evidence is required to make the names public. There are many differences between what is stated in a letter seeking probe from a Central agency and statements issued by the Chief Minister on the matter.”

The Opposition Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of a cover-up on the scam. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah claimed that two influential politicians were involved and there was an attempt to cover it up.

In response, Mr. Bommai said the ED had been asked to probe into the scam and no one involved in it would be spared.

The Chief Minister has asked leaders of the Opposition to provide more details on the allegations being made.

Mr. Bommai told the media last week that it was the State Government that referred the investigation to the ED. “All investigations have been done at the State level and then we referred it to the ED and the CBI. The investigations will continue and there is no scope for any interference in it by anyone,” Mr. Bommai had said.

Case background

In November 2020, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police arrested hacker Srikrishna in connection with a dark web drugs procurement case and uncovered his alleged involvement in many cybercrimes, including hacking and stealing of two U.S-based bitcoin exchanges. The CCB has filed three chargesheets against him, alleging that he stole 5,000 bitcoins, but has failed to recover any of them. The failure to recover the stolen bitcoins has triggered suspicion.