Make Bidar district COVID-19 free, Minister tells officials

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has directed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in Bidar district.

Addressing officials of various departments and representatives in Bidar on Sundaym, Mr. Chavan advised officials to intensify vigil in the border areas to break the chain of transmission.

The Minister directed them to set up additional check-posts on the Karnataka-Maharashtra borders and also COVID-19 test centres at all border check-posts. He also directed the Health Department officials to maintain enough stock of medical oxygen.

Members of Legislative Assembly Eshwar Khandre and Bandeppa Kashempur spoke.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran said that six check-posts, four in Kamalanagar taluk and two in Aurud taluk, have been established in the border areas of Bidar district.