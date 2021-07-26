Make alternative arrangements for students, says AIDSO

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the various universities that are now conducting examinations to make alternative arrangements for students who are not in a position to write the examinations due to the flood situation in the region.

In a press release issued here, district secretary of AIDSO Ranajit Dhoopad has said that although the organisation has repeatedly appealed to the universities and the State government on the need to postpone the examinations, the pleas have not evoked any response.

AIDSO has pointed out repeatedly that because of the pandemic-induced lockdown, Internet network issues, power failure and other issues, degree students have not been able to attend online classes and now, forcing them to write the examinations in such a situation is nothing but harassing them.

At least, now, considering the problems of the students, the universities should take steps make alternative arrangements for those who are unable to write the examinations due to the flood situation. AIDSO will urge the universities to give another opportunity to students to write the examinations and they should not treat them as repeaters, if they are unable to write the examinations now, he has said in the release.