Make all efforts to improve SSLC results: Nirani

January 07, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani directed the Department of Public Instruction to work with commitment to improve the district’s SSLC result this academic year.

Chairing the quarterly review of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Nirani suggested that the department appoint experts in the field to train teachers for improving the learning experiences of students. It was possible only with the better coordination of the teachers, along with the School Development and Monitoring committees and the parents, he added.

15-point formula

Deputy Director for Public Instruction Sakreappa Gowda Biradar said that the committees had been formed for improving the passing percentage of the district. “Kalaburagi secured the 28th place last year and we have drafted a 15-point formula to bring the district in the top 10 ranks in SSLC this year,” he said.

Mr. Biradar explained that the students had been categorised into three groups – meritorious, average and below average, and classes were on for them. Besides school hours, there were extra classes, handwriting assignments, weekly assignments, quiz competitions, virtual meetings, cluster groups, and regular preparatory examinations. A call centre was set up to wake up students in the morning and monitor their homework, apart from a helpline to clear doubts.

Crop damage

Samad Patel, Joint Director for Agriculture Department, furnished the details of crop damage due to excess rainfall during July and August and also the area of red gram crop affected across the district due to wilt disease. Kharif crops on nearly 1.29 lakh hectares were damaged due to rain and the government has released ₹239 crore to compensate nearly 2,93,277 farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar explained that around 2.14 lakh farmers registered complaints claiming insurance for crop damage in the district, of which only 1.18 lakh complaints have been accepted by the insurance company and a compensation of ₹38 crore had been released to compensate 62,700 farmers in first phase. The applications of 37,000 farmers were rejected due to delay in filing complaints. Mr. Gurukar said that the insurance company would consider the rejected applications for compensation in the second phase.

Mr. Gurukar said that the insurance company [Universal Sompo General Insurance] officials have adopted the practice of surveying only 30% of crop damage area, and the farmers were getting less compensation than the actual crop damage. And a case has been registered against the insurance officials for threatening a village accountant.

Mr. Nirani expressed his displeasure over the Insurance Company staff after he failed to furnish the details of insurance claimed farmers and asked him to send a senior official to the meetings in future.

KKRDB Chairman Dattatraya Patil Revoor Legislatures Shashil G Namoshi, B.G. Patil,M.Y.Patil, Subhash Guttedar, Avinash Jadhav; zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant were present.

