Majority of teaching staff opt to go with Bangalore University 

March 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R.

Owing to fund crunch in University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), after being accorded autonomous status, 69 out of 78 teaching staff have decided to opt for Bangalore University. 

UVCE was affiliated to Bangalore University from 1964 and was accorded autonomous status in 2022, giving the teaching faculty an option to either remain with UVCE or opt for Bangalore University. Of the 78 teaching faculty, only 4 have opted for UVCE, five are yet to make a choice even as the rest have opted for the B.U. 

“Due to the financial instability, the teachers are scared about the security of their future at UVCE. Since the government has also given us an option, a majority of us have decided to stay with the Bangalore University,” said Dr. H.C. Chittappa, president, UVCE Teachers’ Association, said. 

However, B. Muthuraman, Chairman of Governing Council, UVCE, hoped the uncertainty over funding for UVCE would be resolved soon and the institute would be able to retain all the teaching faculty. 

