Majority community has a responsibility to counter hate perpetrated in society: Teesta Setalvad

January 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad has said there is a huge responsibility on the majority community also to counter the hatred that was being “systematically perpetrated” in society.

Speaking at ‘Confluence of harmony and co-existence’, organised by the Forum of Like-Minded People, Mandya, in the historical town of Srirangapatna on Sunday, Ms. Setalvad sought to point out the danger of the majority being made to keep quiet either out of “fear or silent agreement” during “perpetrated” bouts of targeted violence.

“That is why there is a huge responsibility on the individual and collectives of the majority community to ensure that there is an allyship with all kinds of minorities and to counter hate,” she said, before adding that hate should be countered with rationality and real history, besides music and theatre, to “break the fear of complicity”.

Such a battle against hatred was necessary in our homes, tenements, classrooms, and political debates, she said. At a time when the country should be debating post-COVID crises, despair, hunger and unemployment, she lamented that the energies were being concentrated on hating one another.

She regretted that the country, even after 75 years of Independence, was battling hatred in society instead of looking forward. “It has become the task of foot soldiers like you and me to speak up against hatred and to debunk rumour and against the use of history to divide people,” she said.

“It is our duty to assert fearlessly and to ensure that our neighbours, our co-workers in our office, students in classrooms, no Adivasi, Dalit, Muslim or Christian child feels that he or she is being humiliated,” she said.

While Ms. Setalvad described Tipu Sultan as a “freedom fighter”, she also sought to make it clear that the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji respected Islam as made out in the letters he had written to the then Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Shivaji’s prime minister, finance minister and army chief were all Muslims, she added.

Ms. Setalvad also cautioned against the efforts being made by the perpetrators of hate in society to appropriate Babasaheb Ambedkar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh. However, she said it would be a difficult task as it would amount to taking the soul out of these historical figures.

Referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948, Ms. Setalvad pointed out that Nathuram Godse was involved in three of five such earlier attempts on the Mahatma’s life. “So, the perpetrators of hatred cannot understand or tolerate the symbols of harmony and compassion. The hatred is on their side. We have to combat that by spreading the message of rationality, emotions of love, respect and peace,” she added.

The public meeting began after the participants, including former IAS officer Shashikant Senthil, former Vice-Chancellor Sabeeha Bhoomi Gowda, and civil rights activists K.L. Ashok and Sujaykumar read out the preamble of the Constitution.