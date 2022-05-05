Major transformer upkeep drive takes off in CESC districts

₹50 cr. set aside for the maintenance which also includes replacement of unsafe and old transformers

₹50 cr. set aside for the maintenance which also includes replacement of unsafe and old transformers

In a major drive taken up for the maintenance and replacement of transformers coming under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), more than 800 teams have been constituted across Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarjanagar, Kodagu and Mandya. A total of 1,64,018 transformers are to be covered.

Acting on the directions from the Minister for Energy for real-time maintenance of transformers for ensuring uninterrupted power distribution, the CESC has set aside a sum of ₹50 crore. Transformers that are declared to be unsafe for use would be replaced. Also, 25-year-old transformers would be replaced without any repair.

“This is a State-wide drive being carried out by all ESCOMs.. Complaints from Kodagu, which witnesses heavy rains, were high. The people have to cooperate as maintenance may result in temporary power outages,” said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy.

In Mysuru, 239 teams have been constituted for the repair, maintenance and replacement of 717 transformers. Each team will carry out maintenance of three transformers every day and each transformer may need about three hours’ time.

As many as 311 teams have been set up in Hassan for handling 933 transformers. Likewise, in Chamarajnagar and Kodagu, 76 and 50 teams have been constituted for handling 228 and 150 transformers respectively. Mandya has about 507 transformers and nearly 170 teams have been set up for the maintenance.

Arguing that transformer failures have dropped from 12 per cent to 7 per cent in recent years, the CESC MD said some transformers are 10 years old and some are 15 to 20 years. Based on the condition of each transformer, a decision is taken by the respective teams whether they need to be repaired or replaced.

Mr. Jayavibhavaswamy said the list of transformers that need to be replaced is prepared during the drive after assessing their condition and they would be replaced on priority.

The CESC is chalking out the schedule as the drive may result in power cuts. The timings will be announced. “

Overload on transformers is one of the key reasons for their failure. Lack of maintenance is another cause. All these factors will be looked into during the drive.