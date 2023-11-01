Major streets, circles will be named after Karnataka unification fighters, says Minister B. Nagendra

November 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Tribal Welfare and in-charge for Ballari, said that major circles and streets in Ballari would be named after the great personalities who had fought for the unification of Karnataka.

“It is because of the sacrifices and the heroic fight of many people that all Kannada-speaking regions came under one State. It is our responsibility to remember them and work hard to realise their dreams. The district administration and city corporation should take measures to name major circles and streets in the city after those great personalities,” he said.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the Kannada flag at Government PU College grounds off Dr. Rajkumar Road in Ballari on Wednesday at the Rajyotsava celebrations, he recalled the contributions of Pinjar Pailwan Ramzan Sab, a Karnataka unification fighter from Ballari.

“One of the first sparks of the Karnataka Unification Movement was lit in Ballari. Pinjar Pailwan Ramzan Sab heroically fought and sacrificed his life. His sacrifice did not go waste. Ballari became part of the then Mysuru State, which was later renamed as Karnataka in 1973,” he said.

Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari city, who presided over the event, called upon all the people who were born in Karnataka to remain as Kannadigas till their death.

“For the first time, the Kannada flag is hoisted in Ballari Fort. I will take measures and provide required funds to develop infrastructure in Ballari Fort for systematic celebrations of Rajyotsava every year,” he said.

A colourful cultural procession was taken out in the major streets of the city. Tableaux presented by different departments were the centre of attraction in the procession that started from Government PU College and passed through Gadagi Chennappa Circle, Meenakshi Circle, Brucepet Police Station to culminate on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.