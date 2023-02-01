Major routes to be affected owing to train cancellations, diversion

February 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will cancel, divert or regulate some trains from February due to engineering work related to doubling for the commissioning of some routes.

Train No. 17331 Miraj – SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be cancelled from February 3 to 13. Train No’s 17332 SSS Hubballi – Miraj Daily Express, 17333 Miraj – Castle Rock Daily Express and 17334 Castle Rock – Miraj Daily Express will be cancelled from February 3 to 12.

Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysuru Weekly Express starting from Ajmer on February 3 and 5 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Hosapete bypass, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony & Davangere, skipping stoppages at Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur and Harihar stations.

Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysuru Weekly Express starting from Ajmer on February 10 and 12 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag bypass and SSS Hubballi, skipping stoppages at Belagavi, Londa and Dharwad stations.

Train No. 16532 KSR Bengaluru – Ajmer Garib Nawaj Weekly Express starting from KSR Bengaluru on February 3 and 10 will be diverted to run via Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur, Pandharpur & Miraj, skipping stoppages at SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa and Belagavi stations.

Train No. 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express starting from Jodhpur on February 4 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Hosapete bypass, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony and Davangere, skipping stoppages at Ghatprabha, Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur and Harihar stations.

Train No. 16507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express starting from Jodhpur on February 9 and 11 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag bypass and SSS Hubballi, skipping stoppages at Ghatprabha, Belagavi, Londa and Dharwad stations.

Train No. 16506 KSR Bengaluru – Gandhidham Weekly Express starting from KSR Bengaluru on February 4 and 11 will be diverted to run via SSS Hubballi, Gadag bypass, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur, Pandharpur & Miraj, skipping stoppages at Dharwad, Londa and Belagavi stations. Train No. 16534 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Weekly Express starting from KSR Bengaluru on February 5 and 12 will be diverted to run via Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur, Pandharpur and Miraj, skipping stoppages at SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa and Belagavi stations.

Train No. 11098 Ernakulam – Pune Weekly Express starting from Ernakulam on February 6 will be diverted run via Madgaon, Majorda, Madure, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala and Pune, skipping stoppages at Sanvordem, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara stations.

Train No. 12782 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mysuru Swarna Jayanti Weekly Superfast Express starting from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 6 will be diverted to run via Ahmadnagar, Daund, Solapur, Hotgi, Gadag bypass and SSS Hubballi, skipping stoppages at Daund Chord Line, Pune, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad stations.

Train No. 16531 Ajmer - KSR Bengaluru Garib Nawaj Weekly Express starting from Ajmer on February 6 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Gadag, skipping stoppages at Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad and SSS Hubballi stations.

Train No. 16508 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Bi-weekly Express starting from KSR Bengaluru on February 6 an 8 will be diverted to run via SSS Hubballi, Gadag bypass, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur, Pandharpur and Miraj, skipping stoppages at Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi and Ghatprabha stations.

Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express starting from Gandhidham on February 7 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Hosapete bypass, Kotturu, Amaravathi Colony & Davangere, skipping stoppages at Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad, SSS Hubballi, SMM Haveri, Ranibennur and Harihar stations.

Train No. 16210 Mysuru – Ajmer Bi-weekly Express starting from Mysuru on February 7 and 9 will be diverted to run via SSS Hubballi, Gadag bypass, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Hotgi, Solapur, Pandharpur & Miraj, skipping stoppages at Dharwad, Londa and Belagavi stations.

Train No. 16533 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express starting from Jodhpur on February 8 will be diverted to run via Miraj, Pandharpur, Solapur, Hotgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot & Gadag, skipping stoppages at Belagavi, Londa, Dharwad and SSS Hubballi stations.

Also, Train No. 17415 Tirupati – Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Haripriya Daily Express starting from Tirupati from February 2 to 12 will be regulated for 140 minutes en route. Train No. 17416 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur – Tirupati Haripriya Daily Express starting from Kolhapur from February 3 to 13 will be regulated for 25 minutes en route.

SWR is taking up works on Suladhal Phase-III, Gokak Road Phase-I & II, Pachhapur Phase-II, and Ghatprabha Phase-II as part of Londa - Miraj section doubling, said a release by Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR.