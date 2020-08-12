Major reservoirs in Cauvery basin nearing full capacity

Torrential rain in Kodagu and Malnad region last week has ensured copious inflow to the four major dams in the Cauvery basin in the State all of which are close to attaining full reservoir level (FRL).

As a result, the cumulative storage in the dams has also increased. The combined storage capacity of KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi, and Harangi is 114.57 tmcft as against the actual storage 108.04 tmcft on Wednesday. The cumulative outflow from KRS and Kabini reservoirs since June 1 is 63 tmcft.

The water level at KRS in Mandya district was 122.57 ft on Wednesday morning as against the full reservoir level of 124.8 ft. The rate of inflow was 25,670 cusecs and the outflow was reduced to 3,629 cusecs. The dam is expected to reach FRL by Thursday. Gross storage was 46.37 tmcft against the capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

Though rain has abated in the catchment area of the Cauvery in Kodagu district, intermittent rain in the region is expected to ensure steady inflow to the KRS. The Harangi reservoir in the upstream is nearly full.

However, authorities are maintaining a buffer of 1 or 2 ft to cope with any sudden surge in inflow due to change in weather conditions in the upstream region.

The water level at Harangi reservoir was 2,857.11 ft. as against the FRL of 2,859 ft. The inflow was 5,583 cusecs and the outflow 5,636 cusecs. The available water was 7.62 tmcft against the capacity of 8.5 tmcft.

At Kabini, the reservoir level was 2,283.72 ft as against FRL 2,284 ft. The rate of inflow was 23,929 cusecs and outflow was 26,517 cusecs, as per KSNDMC. The gross storage was 18.96 tmcft as against the actual capacity of 19.52 tmcft.

Water level at Hemavathi in Gorur (Hassan district) was at 2,920.66 ft against the FRL of 2,922 ft. The gross storage was 35.1 tmcft as against a capacity of 37.1 tmcft.

With all the reservoirs nearing their FRL, any rains in the upstream region will lead to a surge in the outflow as water cannot be impounded any more.