‘Major industries, tech giants eyeing Mysuru’

Mysuru

17 December 2021 20:23 IST

We will extend all support, says DC at Manufacturing and Technology Conference 2021

The district was on the cusp of growth and development as major industries and technology giants have evinced interest in establishing their units in Mysuru.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham after inaugurating the annual Manufacturing and Technology Conference 2021 ‘Sustainability Through Futuristic Manufacturing’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Mysuru Chapter, here on Friday.

The DC said the government and the district administration were extending all support for such ventures so that manufacturing units and industrialisation spreads beyond Bengaluru. While the Asian Paints is already in Mysuru in a big way the Tatas too have evinced interest in establishing a semiconductor facility and sounded positive about Mysuru.

He said the IT wave a few decades ago benefited the IT sector but the current wave of digitisation went beyond IT to manufacturing and other engineering fields. India was poised to make the maximum benefit of the digitisation wave and was poised to become the world’s largest manufacturer of electronics products including mobile phones and laptops.

.Pavan Ranga, Chairman, CII, Mysuru, said manufacturing had been disrupted due to COVID-19, but the economy was bouncing back and the supply chain challenges which continues to be there globally, was also improving.

He said the conference addresses how one should view manufacturing in the future and to harness technology and digitisation. A positive aspect of the pandemic was that a lot of digitisation have been adopted and companies have become more efficient.

D.K Lingaraju, Joint Director, DIC, Mysuru, spoke of various government schemes and incentives available for new industries.

Ashok Rao, Past Chairman, CII Mysuru; V. Eshwara Rao, Convenor, CII Manufacturing & Technology Panel; and Supriya Salian, Vice-Chairperson, CII Mysuru, were among those present. More than 140 participants representing various industries took part in the conference.