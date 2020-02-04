Major cracks develop in historical lake in K.R. Pet

The historical Devirammanni Lake built by the royal family of Mysuru several decades ago in K.R. Pet town, Mandya district, developed major cracks late on Monday, causing loss of a huge quantum of water.
The lake was brimming to its full capacity owing to good rains in its catchment areas during the last monsoon. It has been supplying water for agriculture purposes since past several decades.
According to the local residents, the cracks were noticed on Tuesday morning and immediately brought to the notice of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) officials.
The bund was in a dilapidated condition. The CNNL has placed sand bags and taken up the repair works, said the officials.
