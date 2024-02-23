Majestic-Garudacharpalya metro route to get train every three minutes during peak hours from Feb. 26

February 23, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bringing relief to lakhs of commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will commence short-loop train services on the Purple Line from February 26 during morning peak hours connecting Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Station.

In a release BMRCL on Friday stated, “This will help a large number of commuters bound towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and K.R. Puram Metro stations as metro trains will be available every three minutes in this section between 8.45 a.m. and 10.20 a.m. These services will be available on all working days except Saturday, Sunday, and general holidays.”

Further, for the convenience of passengers arriving in early morning hours to Bengaluru city through Indian Railways / Intercity buses, Namma Metro is also introducing the first train service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) towards all directions at 5 a.m. on all days of the week, except Sundays.

In October last year, the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line, connecting the eastern and western parts of the city, officially launched its operations. This milestone greatly contributed to the increase in the Bengaluru metro’s ridership, surpassing an average of seven lakh daily riders. The highest number of passengers recorded in a single day was on January 25, 2024, reaching 7,82,435.

Commuters who have been complaining about the metro getting too crowded for comfort ever since the extension became operational welcomed the move. Chiragh Rao, a regular commuter said, “This brings a sigh of relief to lakhs of commuters. . Over the past few months, the metro has been extremely crowded, to the extent that I couldn’t even stand at the Majestic station. We’ve experienced the struggles of crowded platforms and the general stress that comes with daily commuting.”

Gayathri, a regular commuter, added, “I hope the BMRCL starts these short-loop trains through the day as the metro is crowded now pretty much any time of the day, except maybe the early morning and late evening hours.”