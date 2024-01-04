GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maj. Gen (retd) C.K. Karumbaya passes away

Decorated with the Sena Medal for his services, Maj. Gen. Karumbaya was born on December 3, 1936 and after his schooling and college in Madikeri, joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in 1957

January 04, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Maj. Gen (retd) C.K. Karumbaya passed away in Mysuru on Thursday, January 4.

Maj. Gen (retd) C.K. Karumbaya passed away in Mysuru on Thursday, January 4. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya (retd), who had taken part in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars besides many combat and counter-insurgency operations during his career, passed away here on Thursday, January 4. He was 87 and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Decorated with the Sena Medal for his services, Maj. Gen. Karumbaya was born on December 3, 1936 and after his schooling and college in Madikeri, joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in 1957. He was commissioned in 1958 and was posted to the 5th Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry. During his career, Maj. Gen. Karumbaya also underwent a Higher Command Course and Senior Defence Management Course and graduated from the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington.

He took part in counter-insurgency operations in Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and saw action in the 1965 Indo-Pak war in the Rajasthan sector.

During the 1971 war that resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh, Maj. Gen, Karumbaya personally led an assault on the enemy stronghold and followed it up with a rapid pursuit of the enemy that led to the seizure of ammunition and weapons and was awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry.

Between 1983-85, Maj. Gen. Karumbaya commanded the 121 Independent Infantry Brigade Group at Kargil which is a sensitive, high-altitude area in Ladakh, and was the Additional Military Secretary at Army Headquarters. He was also the Chief Instructor and Deputy Commandant at IMA, Dehradun.

