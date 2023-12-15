ADVERTISEMENT

Maintenance worker ends life in apartment Dasarahalli

December 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A maintenance worker of an apartment reportedly took his own life in Dasarahalli, North Bengaluru, on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, Govinda, 24, was from Madakasira in Andhra Pradesh. He was employed at a watch factory in Peenya during the day and worked as a maintenance worker for the apartment at night.

“He had been employed at the watch factory for the last six years. In a recorded video before ending his life, he alleged harassment by senior employees at the factory,” stated police officials.

The Bagalagunte police arrived at the scene after the apartment security informed the police, and the deceased’s body was sent to the post-mortem. An investigation is in progress.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

