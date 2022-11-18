Maintaining good health for police personnel stressed upon

November 18, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has said that participating in sports and other physical activities would help police personnel in maintaining good physical and mental health.

Inaugurating the annual Police Sports Meet organised jointly by the Karnataka State Police and Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate in Hubballi on Friday, Judge K.G. Shanthi said that apart boosting physical and mental health, sports helped people in developing sportsmanship.

She said that sport was not just about contests. It helped people imbibe and develop many qualities including respecting others, accepting defeat and learning from mistakes and others.

Emphasising how important sport was for the police, she asked them to engage in sports for the sake of good health as they worked round the clock to maintain law and order.

Welcoming the gathering, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that only a healthy body would help in having a sound mind. The police should understand the significance of good health as they had to work round the clock. Mr. Labhu Ram asked them to engage in physical exercises daily and called on them to compete in the sports meet with true sportsmanship.

On the occasion, police personnel were administered a pledge. Various contingents of police including South, North, Traffic, Dharwad, CAR, and Women divisions participated in the march past. Former and serving police officials and their family members were present during the inaugural ceremony. The meet will conclude on Sunday.