  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maintaining good health for police personnel stressed upon

Three-day Police Sports Meet begins in Hubballi

November 18, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi and others releasing balloons to mark the inauguration of Police Sports Meet in Hubballi on Friday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi and others releasing balloons to mark the inauguration of Police Sports Meet in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi has said that participating in sports and other physical activities would help police personnel in maintaining good physical and mental health.

Inaugurating the annual Police Sports Meet organised jointly by the Karnataka State Police and Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate in Hubballi on Friday, Judge K.G. Shanthi said that apart boosting physical and mental health, sports helped people in developing sportsmanship.

She said that sport was not just about contests. It helped people imbibe and develop many qualities including respecting others, accepting defeat and learning from mistakes and others.

Emphasising how important sport was for the police, she asked them to engage in sports for the sake of good health as they worked round the clock to maintain law and order.

Welcoming the gathering, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that only a healthy body would help in having a sound mind. The police should understand the significance of good health as they had to work round the clock. Mr. Labhu Ram asked them to engage in physical exercises daily and called on them to compete in the sports meet with true sportsmanship.

On the occasion, police personnel were administered a pledge. Various contingents of police including South, North, Traffic, Dharwad, CAR, and Women divisions participated in the march past. Former and serving police officials and their family members were present during the inaugural ceremony. The meet will conclude on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / police / health / physical fitness / sports event

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.