Maintain etiquette or forfeit your ticket

Streaming content from mobile phone speakers banned on KSRTC buses

Bus passengers will have to be mindful of mobile phone etiquette and refrain from blaring music or watching clips on their devices without earphones if they do not wish to be offloaded. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has barred passengers from streaming content directly from their mobile phone speakers. Those who fail to follow the rules will be deboarded, according to a KSRTC circular issued on Friday.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, managing director of KSRTC, said that the circular was issued after several complaints were received from passengers.

“Using mobile phone speakers to watch films and news clips or listening to music is a nuisance in public places. While travelling, such behaviour intrudes into the privacy of co-passengers. Moreover, it is distracting for the driver if the passenger is sitting nearby and streaming content directly from the speakers,” he said.

The circular stated that the conductor would issue a warning, but if the passenger continues to flout the rules, he or she would be deboarded. The driver should stop the bus until the passenger left. Violators would not be able to claim a refund of the ticket fare.

“We have issued the circular as per provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Complaints can be filed against those who fail to follow the instruction of the conductor or driver and continue to violate the rules. If anyone wants to use their mobiles, they can do so using earphones,” Mr. Kalasad added.

The rule has been welcomed not just by regular bus commuters but also conductors and drivers. A KSRTC driver-cum-conductor who works on long-distance AC buses said it was a nuisance especially in night service buses.

“Some people continue to use their mobile speakers to watch films or play music even after the driver switches off the light so that people could sleep. A few passengers complain, but most don’t,” he said.

“We should always carry earphones. Often, I come across passengers who chat for hours in night service buses without realising that it is disturbing others,” said Chaitra N., who regularly travels on State-run buses.