Maini will deploy 100 e-buggies at Aero India

February 12, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

Maini Materials Movement (MMM) plans to deploy 100 electric buggies to smoothen the movement of delegates and visitors at Air Force Station Yelahanka, the venue of Aero India 2023.

Two models of the e-buggies, 6 seaters and 11 seaters, would be made available between February 13 and 17 at the venue where the annual aero show would be held, said the Bengaluru-based MMM in a statement. These e-buggies would carry delegates and visitors between meetings and exhibition stalls and other parts of the expo area spread across over 59 lakh square meters, it said.

The EV firm would employ 110 crew members (buggy operators) and 20 additional staff to ensure quick availability of buggies to visitors/delegates. Some 730 exhibitors would be participating at this edition of Aero India and 5.5 lakh people are expected to visit the expo in five-days.

