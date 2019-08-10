Main canal of TLBC breaches

Paddy growers at the tail-end parts of Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC), who are waiting for the reservoir water to take up paddy cultivation, suffered another jolt on Friday as the main canal got breached in the morning.

A large quantity of water was flushing out of the canal through the crack that developed between the 23rd and 24th distributaries near Guladal village in Gangavati taluk. A leakage was also found at the aqueduct wall as well.

As per sources, 2,300 cusecs was released to the canal from the Tungabhadra reservoir two days ago for irrigation.

As a precautionary measure, the quantity of water being released from the dam was reduced soon after the breach was found.

The authorities also diverted the canal water from the Gangavati and the Chikkadankal escape channels to reduce the flow in the canal and take up repair work.

S.H. Manjappa, Chief Engineer of Tungabhadra Project, and Paranna Munavalli, MLA, Ramesh Vallyapure, Assistant Executive Engineer, supervised the repair work.

Farmers in the Tungabhadra command area of around 10 lakh acres in Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts grow premium quality Sona Masuri rice. They have been waiting for water to take up irrigation.

However, the Department of Water Resources did not release the water as the reservoir held just around 30 tmcft against its total live storage capacity of around 101 tmcft.

As the Tungabhadra catchment area in the Western Ghats received heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, the inflow into the reservoir significantly increased and the authorities decided to release the water.

The TLBC irrigates around 6 lakh acres in Koppal and Raichur districts and this breach will mean a further delay for the water to reach farmers’ fields.