Main accused in PSI recruitment scam gets bail

December 15, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rudragowda Patil, main accused in the malpractice reported in the examination for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), who was arrested on April 24, was granted bail by the High Court of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

However, Patil is not likely to be released from judicial custody, as he has been granted bail only in one case connected to the Chowk Police Station. Multiple cases have been registered against the accused in different police stations.

Meanwhile, his brother, Mahantesh Patil, has also been granted bail and released.

Rudragowda Patil was arrested near Pune in Maharashtra in April and was brought to Kalaburagi.

He is said to be have helped candidates, who were writing examination for PSI recruitment, by passing on answer keys to them using vests with SIM card units and Bluetooth-enabled earpieces.