Main accused in exam scam gets nine days in CID custody

November 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) exam Bluetooth scam has been the custody of prime accused R.D. Patil for nine days.

After a team of Kalaburagi Police arrested Patil from Akkalkot in Maharashtra and brought him back to Kalaburagi, he was remanded in judicial custody.

The CID then filed an application before court seeking Patil’s custody for interrogation.

The CID team will interrogate Patil and others who have been arrested in connection with the exam Bluetooth scam to gather further information.

The CID on Wednesday arrested five more accused, Rudragowda, Shiva Kumar, Siddaram, Ravikumar and Raheem Chowdary.

Rudragowda, an Assistant Engineer in the Minor Irrigation Department, is a close associate of R.D. Patil. He hails from Nelogi village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

