HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Main accused in exam scam gets nine days in CID custody

November 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) exam Bluetooth scam has been the custody of prime accused R.D. Patil for nine days.

After a team of Kalaburagi Police arrested Patil from Akkalkot in Maharashtra and brought him back to Kalaburagi, he was remanded in judicial custody.

The CID then filed an application before court seeking Patil’s custody for interrogation.

The CID team will interrogate Patil and others who have been arrested in connection with the exam Bluetooth scam to gather further information.

The CID on Wednesday arrested five more accused, Rudragowda, Shiva Kumar, Siddaram, Ravikumar and Raheem Chowdary.

Rudragowda, an Assistant Engineer in the Minor Irrigation Department, is a close associate of R.D. Patil. He hails from Nelogi village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.