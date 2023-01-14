Mailaralingeshwar fair resumes after two years in Yadgir

January 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The annual fair of Sri Mailaralingeshwar of Mailapur village in Yadgir district resumed on Saturday, January 14. The District Administration had suspended the fair for two year due to COVID-19.

As many as two lakh devotees from across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the fair and took darshan of Sri Mailaralingeshwar.

As part of the ritual, temple authorities took the idol of Mailaralingeshwar in a palanquin accompanied by a grand procession for holy dip in the ancient tank while devotees shouted slogan as “Elu Koti Elu Kotige” and hurled pieces of sugarcane, jowar with yield, flowers, bhandar (yellow colour powder) and hairs of goats and sheep.

Earlier, the devotees had a practice of hurling live goat and sheep cubs on the moving palanquin of Mailaralingeshwar to honour the god. When it became an issue and many raised complaints about the practice and termed it as an equivalent to inflicting violence against animals, the District Administration strictly banned the ritual. Thus, the devotees started handing over the cub brought to the fair to the officials at the check posts established surrounding the areas.

This year too, the devotees have handed over 454 cubs of sheep and goats to the officials of Animal Husbandry department at the check posts.

The District Administration has taken all precautions to provide basic needs by establishing makeshift toilets and rooms for the devotees. Police department deployed adequate police personnel under supervision of the senior officers for security. The officials of Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) operate buses from Yadgir, Gurmitkal and other cities to Mailapur enabling devotees to reach the holy place.

Shivaraj Patil prays to Mailaralingeshwar

Former Supreme Court Judge Shivaraj Patil and his family members took darshan of Mailaralingeshwar in Mailapur village in Yadgir on Saturday during the annual fair. Mr. Patil used to visit Mailapur to take part in the fair every year. But, the district administration had suspended the annual fair for two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic.