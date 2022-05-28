Maiden train from Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal to leave for Ernakulam on June 6 

On Saturday, SWR and BMTC officials inspected the road heading to the terminal area to run feeder services

Maiden train service from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli will leave at 7 p.m. on June 6. The train number 12684 (Banaswadi-Ernakulam-tri-weekly express) will originate from the terminal instead of Banaswadi on the first day of commencing commercial operations.

In the first phase of introducing train services from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to shift three pairs of train services from Banaswadi to the new terminal.

In the return direction, train number 12683 (Ernakulam-Banaswadi), with effect from June 8, will terminate at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal instead of Banaswadi.

In a press release, SWR said train number 16320 Banaswadi to Kochuveli-bi-weekly will originate from the new terminal with effect from June 10. In the return direction, train number 16319 (Kochuveli-Banaswadi) will terminate at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal on June 11.

The third train which will be shifted from Banaswadi to Baiyappanahalli terminal is train number 22354 (Banaswadi to Patna weekly express). This train will originate from the new terminal with effect from June 12. In the return direction, train number 22353 will terminate at the terminal with effect from June 16.

Chief PRO of the SWR Aneesh Hegde said in a phased manner, SWR will introduce more trains from the new point. The SWR has been maintaining that the commercial operations from the new terminal will help in decongesting traffic at KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur stations.

The official said:, “In the backdrop of starting commercial operations from Baiyappanahalli, the messages have been sent to the mobile of people who have already booked tickets.

On Saturday, officials of the SWR and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) did a spot inspection to operate feeder service to the terminal. An official of the BMTC said that a decision will be taken on the providing feeder services in the next week. The SWR has also requested the BMTC to operate feeder service from Banaswadi Railway Station to the Terminal on the first day of operating commercial services.

General public have been waiting for over a year to use the station. Due to the road network, pandemic and other reasons, it was not opened.