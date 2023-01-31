Maid rescued from agent in Kuwait, brought back to India

January 31, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A 32-year-old woman from Kodagu district of Karnataka, who went to Kuwait to work as a domestic maid, was rescued from the clutches of an agent in the foreign country and brought back to India.

Parvathi, a native of Karadigodu village near Virajpet, went to Kuwait in October 2022 through an agency based in Tamil Nadu to work as a domestic maid.

However, Ms. Parvathi quit her job in the foreign country, alleging torture by her employer. But, her agent in Kuwait, who had facilitated her employment through the agency in Tamil Nadu, refused to let her return. The agent had allegedly locked her up and did not allow her to venture out.

But, Ms. Parvathi was allowed to use her mobile phone and had access to a wifi connection, said an official with the Disaster Management Cell of Kodagu district that had been entrusted with the task of securing Ms. Parvathi’s safe return.

After the Kodagu district administration received a complaint about her illegal detention, they got in touch with her by tracing her location. The office of the Indian ambassador and the office of the Ministry of External Affairs in Kuwait were informed about the illegal detention of the woman.

“With the help of the office of the Indian ambassador in Kuwait, she was safely brought back to India,” according to an official statement from the Kodagu district administration.

The woman, who had left behind her two children in India, landed in Chennai on January 31 before heading to her village in Kodagu district, officials said.

The district administration had summoned her for a meeting with officials on February 2. Any decision on the action against the accused will be taken only after hearing her side of the story, said an official.