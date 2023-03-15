Mahseer Fish Festival at Bheemeshwari on March 17

March 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

· Experts to give presentations on the conservation of the giant fish at a workshop on mahseer conservation

As part of Mahseer Fish Festival-2023, a workshop on mahseer conservation will be held at Bheemeshwari Jungle Lodges and Resorts in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on March 17. It’s a joint effort of the Forest Department and the Cauvery Wildlife Division.

V.S. Basheer of ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) will be speaking on the fish diversity in Cauvery river system besides a presentation by Atkore and Moun of Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) on the importance of fish monitoring.

K.T. Darshan, deputy director, Fisheries Department, will speak on “The Mahseer and my journey”.

Binoy from the Indian Institute of Science will give a talk on the behavior of mahseer and its conservation followed by a presentation on Cauvery wildlife sanctuary and Humpback Mahseer by Naren Srinivasan of WASI.

The RFO of Halagur forest range will speak on the Humpback Mahseer repository project.

The initiative will conclude with a field demonstration and introduction to riparian plants and Cauvery nature walk.