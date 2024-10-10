ADVERTISEMENT

Mahouts of Mysuru Dasara jumbos get cookers

Published - October 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

One of the sponsors of Mysuru Dasara-2024, Cycle Pure Agarbathi on Thursday gifted 65 pressure cookers to the mahouts of Dasara elephants, who play a major role in the festivities, to add convenience to their day-to-day living. The gesture was aimed at recognising the essential contributions of the mahouts, who ensure the majestic elephants remain a key part of the auspicious event.

The felicitation event was held in the presence of Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Navin Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Limited (MOAMC) and I.B. Prabhu Gowda, Deputy Conservator of Forests on the palace premises. With the aim to strengthen their support towards the mahouts for the second consecutive year, Cycle Pure Agarbathi felicitated the unsung heroes. Forest officers and the family members of the mahouts and kavadis were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Arjun Ranga said, “We are delighted to continue supporting the mahouts. Their tireless dedication to the care of elephants in Mysuru reflects a deep connection to our natural heritage. We are committed to empowering these unsung heroes and ensure that their invaluable contributions towards conservation are recognised and celebrated.”

Dr. Prabhu Gowda said, “As we celebrate the rich heritage of Mysuru Dasara, it is crucial to recognise the unwavering dedication of the mahouts. Their unending efforts contribute towards enhancing the splendour and upholding our cultural traditions for Dasara.”

Last year, mixer grinders were given to the mahouts.

