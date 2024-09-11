ADVERTISEMENT

Mahouts, kavadis of Dasara jumbos undergo health check-up

Published - September 11, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

A health check-up camp was held on the palace premises in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants underwent health check-up on the Mysuru palace premises on Wednesday.

The family members of the mahouts and kavadis were also subjected to the check-up at the camp organised by the Mysuru district administration in association with Narayana Hospitals, Mysuru. A team of doctors and nursing staff conducted the check-up. Some key investigations, including ECG and ECHO, were conducted. After the tests, they were consulted by the doctors.

Forest authorities said the camp was conducted to ensure that the staff were in good health ahead of the festivities. Those who had health issues were told to avail the treatment.

DCF Prabhu Gowda, Medical Superintendent Deepak, and others were present. Every year, when the Dasara elephants are here for the festivities, the authorities organise health camps for the mahouts and kavadis.

