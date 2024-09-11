GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahouts, kavadis of Dasara jumbos undergo health check-up

Published - September 11, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
A health check-up camp was held on the palace premises in Mysuru on Wednesday.

A health check-up camp was held on the palace premises in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants underwent health check-up on the Mysuru palace premises on Wednesday.

The family members of the mahouts and kavadis were also subjected to the check-up at the camp organised by the Mysuru district administration in association with Narayana Hospitals, Mysuru. A team of doctors and nursing staff conducted the check-up. Some key investigations, including ECG and ECHO, were conducted. After the tests, they were consulted by the doctors.

Forest authorities said the camp was conducted to ensure that the staff were in good health ahead of the festivities. Those who had health issues were told to avail the treatment.

DCF Prabhu Gowda, Medical Superintendent Deepak, and others were present. Every year, when the Dasara elephants are here for the festivities, the authorities organise health camps for the mahouts and kavadis.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.