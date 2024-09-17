Mahisha Mandaluthsava organisers to invite Yaduveer this year

The organisers of Mahisha Mandaluthsava are planning to invite Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, to inaugurate the event scheduled to be held on September 29this year.

Former Mayor Purushotham, who heads the organising committee of Mahisha Mandaluthsava, said the committee has decided to invite the Mysuru MP, who is also a descendent of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, to inaugurate the event.

Organised as Mahisha Dasara every year, the committee is planning to celebrate the event as Mahisha Mandaluthsava this year by holding a public function at Town Hall after garlanding the statue of Mahisha atop Chamundi Hills on September 29.

On September 21, a seminar will be held in the city to discuss the history of Mahishasura and clarify the myths associated with him.

Mr. Purushotham said the Organising Committee’s near consensus on inviting Mr. Yaduveer to inaugurate the Mahisha Mandalutsava as he had reportedly said people were free to celebrate the event if they wished.

“We will formally invite him for the inauguration in two days”, Mr. Purushotham said. “The statue of Mahisha has been installed atop Chamundi Hills by the erstwhile royal family. Let a descendant from the family tell the people about it,” he said.

Reacting to the opposition to the event from former MP Pratap Simha, Mr. Purushotham said the former MP does not have any moral right to oppose Mahisha Mandaluthsava.

Hitting out at Pratap Simha for opposing the event, Mr. Purushotham said they were the indigenous people of the country and they had been worshipping Mahisha for the last several years. Mahisha was not a demon as he is sought to be projected, Mr. Purushotham argued.

