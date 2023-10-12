Mahisha Dasara to be confined to Town Hall, say police

October 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 in areas coming under Mysuru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction including Chamundi Hills till 6 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the Mahisha Dasara Committee members seeking to make floral offerings to the statue of Mahishasura atop Chamundi Hills in opposition to which the BJP MP Pratap Simha announced ‘’Chamundi Betta Chalo’’ so as to thwart it.

While permission has been denied for the Mahisha Dasara Committee and BJP to take out any procession or go to Chamundi Hills the police has allowed the stage function of Mahisha Dasara Committee to be conducted at Town Hall fro 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Just a day ago the police had denied permission to organisers of both the events.

Sharing details with the media here on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh said that the stage function is being allowed with stringent conditions that there will be no incendiary speech, hate speech or speeches that will hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

However, permission to make floral offerings to Mahisha statue at Chamundi Hills or to take out a bike rally has been denied, said Mr. Ramesh. There is also a ban on bursting crackers, distribution of pamphlets, display of banners or flex or taking out a procession, he added.

More than 2000 policemen have been deployed on special duty on Friday and prohibitory orders which will come into affect from midnight and will be in place till 6 a.m. on Saturday.

All approach roads to Chamundi Hills including the steps will be manned by heavy posse of police, according to the Commissioner.

Mr. Ramesh said there has been a flurry of comments and views on social media over social media in the last few days and the police have not only taken cognizance of it but have prepared a dossier and submitted it to legal experts for their opinion. In case the comments and views were found to be incendiary or inflammatory with the objective of marring social harmony, legal action will be initiated against such persons, Mr. Ramesh added.

The Commissioner said the measures were necessary to keep law and order under check, especially during Dasara which fuels the local economy. ‘’Tourism is the prime economic activity of Mysuru and any untoward incident will be a blackspot in the city which is known to be peaceful. This will also affect tourism and the economy and hence stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incident,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Meanwhile, other police officials said the organisers who sought fresh permission have not mentioned the event as Mahisha Dasara but Mahisha Utsava and claimed that they expect about 7000 people to take part in it.

Senior police officers were present.