Mahisha Dasara to be celebrated on October 13

September 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mahisha Dasara, which has pitted the BJP against the organisers, will be celebrated on October 13 and will also feature a seminar in the run-up to the event.

This was announced by the former mayor Purushottam who is part of the organising committee of Mahisha Dasara. He told mediapersons here on Thursday that floral offerings will be made to the statue of Mahishasura atop the Chamundi Hills on October 13 at 11 a.m. But in view of paucity of space and the preparations for the inauguration of Naada Habba on October 15, there will be no stage function which may be conducted at the foothills.

But in the run-up to the Mahisha Dasara, a one-day seminar will be conducted on October 10 to take a ‘’historical perspective’’ of Mahisha who was the king of Mahishamandala, Mr. Purushottam added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the State government has given its consent to hold the celebrations and they expect cooperation from the police as well.

Incidentally, the BJP had opposed the celebration of Mahisha Dasara in the past and this had led to a war of words between Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and the organisers when the party was in power. Mr. Simha had flayed the organisers on the issue and had made caustic remarks which had strengthened the resolve of the organisers to go ahead with the programme.

Mr. Purushottam said that the seminar on Mahishasura would be held at the University Fine Arts College and will have three sessions during the day-long event. This year’s event is expected to draw nearly 5,000 people from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and other areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.