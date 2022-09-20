Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hills to be celebrated on September 24, 25

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 20, 2022 21:11 IST

The Mahisha Dasara Organising Committee has announced the celebration of Mahisha Dasara atop Chamundi Hills on September 24 and 25.

Former Mayor Purushotham told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday that they have planned to offer floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura on September 24 and have a stage programme the next day. A host of dignitaries, including Sri Gyanprakash Swami, writer K.S. Bhagavan and representatives of Dalit and progressive organisations will participate in the programme.

However, he said the organisers have not received permission from the authorities to organise the Mahisha Dasara programme a day before the official Dasara festivities are inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 26.

“We have sought permission from the authorities and will formally give a letter to the police on Wednesday”, said Mr. Purushottham.

However, it may be mentioned here that Mahisha Dasara, which is a celebration of the legacy of ruler Mahishasura as a just ruler, has been mired in controversy for the last three years. “Though we have been celebrating Mahisha Dasara for the last eight years, we have not been given permission to celebrate it for the last three years since the BJP government came to power in the State,” Mr. Purushotham said.

While Dasara marks the slaying of Mahishasura, regarded as a demon, by Goddess Chamundeshwari in Hindu mythology, the Mahisha Dasara organisers contend that Mahishasura was a benevolent ruler of Mahisha Mandal, who stood for humanism. Mysuru too has got its name from Mahishasura, they argue.

Mr. Purushotham, however, sought to clarify that they do not wish to hurt anybody’s sentiments by celebrating Mahisha Dasara. Their faith in Mahishasura’s legacy and the celebration of Mahisha Dasara as their constitutional, he said while stating that they were considering a proposal to take up a legal battle if they are denied their right to celebrate the festival.

