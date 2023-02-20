ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Percussion Festival in be held Bengaluru on March 18

February 20, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The event at Jaymahal Palace intends to be a first-of-its-kind platform that will traverse various music genres that will feature performances by home-grown and international percussion artists

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru is set to host the “Mahindra Percussion Festival”, a celebration of Indian and global percussion music and art forms, presented by the Mahindra Group.

The event at Jaymahal Palace on March 18 intends to be a first-of-its-kind platform that will traverse various music genres that will feature performances by home-grown and international percussion artists. It also promises to foster collaborations with ensembles from around the globe.

“Crafted to extend beyond just music, Mahindra Percussion Festival will be an all-around sensorial festival enthralling audiences with a curated food and beverage experience complementing the festival’s high-spirited vibe,” said the presenters of the event. Among the participant artistes are Arto Tunçboyaciyan, Grammy award winning percussionist, vocalist, and composer; Chemmeen Band, a contemporary band based in Cochin and Pulse Conversation, a tri-member band featuring Gino Banks, Vinayak Pol and Jai Row Kavi.

The Mahindra Percussion Festival, in association with The Hindu Group, is co-sponsored by Carlsberg Soda, and is promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

Tickets for the festival are open. Log on to bookmyshow.com

