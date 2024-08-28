GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahilodaya Mahila Okkoota seeks enhanced security for women at work 

Published - August 28, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Mahilodaya Mahila Okkoota taking out a procession in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Members of Mahilodaya Mahila Okkoota taking out a procession in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Members of Mahilodaya Mahila Okkoota have sought enhanced security for women at places of work apart from demanding stringent punishment for those guilty of harassment and sexual assault of women.

The organisation also took out a rally in the city on Wednesday to draw public attention to the increase in atrocities against women in society and wanted the State and the Union governments to take up the issue as an emergency.

The rally was held in the light of the recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the organisation demanded harsh punishment for those found guilty of the crime.

The members said security should be increased not only at workplaces but also around working women’s and ladies’ hostels. The government was also urged to enact a law to fasttrack cases pertaining to assault and atrocities against women so that it acts as a deterrent and prevents the occurrence of such crimes.

The organisation members listed a slew of recent events related to violence and atrocities against women and said the situation was such that it warranted enactment of tough laws by both the both the Centre and the State on priority.

