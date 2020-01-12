Karnataka

Mahila Congress workers condemn ‘anti-people’ economic principles

Members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee staging a a protest in Mandya on Saturday.

Members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee staging a a protest in Mandya on Saturday.  

more-in

Protesting against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC) staged a protest here on Saturday.

Wearing garlands made of onion, they cooked food by using firewood to highlight the plight of the common man following the increasing prices of vegetables, fuel, LPG and other essential commodities.

According to them, the “poor and anti-people economic policies” of the State and Union governments have been badly affecting the people. They also drew ‘rangoli’ to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the controversial legislations. Slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 6:25:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mahila-congress-workers-condemn-anti-people-economic-principles/article30548205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY