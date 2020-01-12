Mahila Congress workers condemn ‘anti-people’ economic principles

Protesting against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC) staged a protest here on Saturday.
Wearing garlands made of onion, they cooked food by using firewood to highlight the plight of the common man following the increasing prices of vegetables, fuel, LPG and other essential commodities.
According to them, the “poor and anti-people economic policies” of the State and Union governments have been badly affecting the people. They also drew ‘rangoli’ to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the controversial legislations. Slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
