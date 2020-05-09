Karnataka

Mahila Congress opposes liquor sale during COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress opposed the sale of liquor during the lockdown and said such a move would allow people to spend money on alcohol instead of essentials.

Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath said many organisations have opposed the sale of liquor and it would lead to the spread of the novel coronavirus to more people, given the rush at sales points.

She also said sale of liquor leads to conflicts in families and the exploitation of women. “Who will help women when they are harassed by men who consume liquor?” she asked. She urged the government to implement social security measures for women belonging to weaker sections of society.

Ms. Amarnath also opposed the opening of liquor shops in red zone districts. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah suggested that the government open liquor shops only in green zones.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:06:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mahila-congress-opposes-liquor-sale-during-covid-19-lockdown/article31538956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY