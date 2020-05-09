Mahila Congress opposes liquor sale during COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress opposed the sale of liquor during the lockdown and said such a move would allow people to spend money on alcohol instead of essentials.

Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath said many organisations have opposed the sale of liquor and it would lead to the spread of the novel coronavirus to more people, given the rush at sales points.

She also said sale of liquor leads to conflicts in families and the exploitation of women. “Who will help women when they are harassed by men who consume liquor?” she asked. She urged the government to implement social security measures for women belonging to weaker sections of society.

Ms. Amarnath also opposed the opening of liquor shops in red zone districts. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah suggested that the government open liquor shops only in green zones.