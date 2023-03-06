HamberMenu
Mahila Congress holds protest over LPG price hike

March 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Congress members on Monday staged a demonstration in Mysuru condemning the hike in the prices of cooking gas.

The Mysore District Mahila Congress activists led by KPCC women’s wing president Pushpa Amarnath raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, during their protest staged with empty LPG cylinders at Gandhi Square.

Lashing out at the Centre for hiking the prices by ₹50 on a domestic LPG cylinder, the protestors said the prices of LPG and petroleum products have been continuously hiked by the BJP government.

Ms. Amarnath, who addressed the protestors, said the prices of domestic LPG cylinders had gone up from ₹410 to ₹1,100 under the BJP rule and demanded that the prices must be rolled back as it is causing severe hardships to the common people.

Former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna and other leaders were present.

