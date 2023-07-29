Mahila Congress demands President’s Rule in Manipur

July 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru District Mahila Congress staged a silent demonstration in front of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat office on Saturday seeking the dismissal of the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur and imposition of President’s Rule in the trouble-torn North East Indian State.

The Mahila Congress condemned the atrocities committed on women in Manipur, which is gripped by unrest, and sought punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

The protestors, who covered their mouths with black bands, were led by Mysuru District Mahila Congress unit President Latha Siddashetty and Mysuru City Mahila Congress chief Pushpalatha Chikkanna.