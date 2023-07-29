HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahila Congress demands President’s Rule in Manipur

July 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mahila Congress members staging a silent protest in Mysuru on Saturday demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur.

Mahila Congress members staging a silent protest in Mysuru on Saturday demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru District Mahila Congress staged a silent demonstration in front of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat office on Saturday seeking the dismissal of the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur and imposition of President’s Rule in the trouble-torn North East Indian State.

The Mahila Congress condemned the atrocities committed on women in Manipur, which is gripped by unrest, and sought punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

The protestors, who covered their mouths with black bands, were led by Mysuru District Mahila Congress unit President Latha Siddashetty and Mysuru City Mahila Congress chief Pushpalatha Chikkanna.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Manipur / political parties / demonstration / state politics / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.