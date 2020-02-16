Karnataka

Mahila Cong. stages protest against LPG price hike

Members of the women’s wing of the Mandya District Congress Committee staging a protest in Mandya on Saturday.

Members of the women’s wing of the Mandya District Congress Committee staging a protest in Mandya on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee staged a protest here on Saturday to oppose the hike in the price of LPG cylinders and the alleged failure of the Centre in curbing the increasing cost of essential commodities.

The protesters took out a rally from their office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and demonstrated by placing a few empty LPG cylinders on the ground.

According to them, the BJP-led Narendra Modi government has increased the LPG cylinder price to avenge its defeat in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections.

Raising slogans against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Mahila Congress leaders said that the economic policies of the BJP government at the Centre have been badly affecting the common man since 2014.

The Centre has increased the price of a cylinder by ₹149, the steepest since 2014. Moreover, it has been failing to curb the rising prices of commodities since it came to power, they said.

The protesters urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the hike.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 10:00:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mahila-cong-stages-protest-against-lpg-price-hike/article30834451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY