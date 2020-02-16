Mahila Cong. stages protest against LPG price hike

Members of the women’s wing of Mandya District Congress Committee staged a protest here on Saturday to oppose the hike in the price of LPG cylinders and the alleged failure of the Centre in curbing the increasing cost of essential commodities.

The protesters took out a rally from their office to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and demonstrated by placing a few empty LPG cylinders on the ground.

According to them, the BJP-led Narendra Modi government has increased the LPG cylinder price to avenge its defeat in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections.

Raising slogans against the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Mahila Congress leaders said that the economic policies of the BJP government at the Centre have been badly affecting the common man since 2014.

The Centre has increased the price of a cylinder by ₹149, the steepest since 2014. Moreover, it has been failing to curb the rising prices of commodities since it came to power, they said.

The protesters urged the Centre to immediately withdraw the hike.