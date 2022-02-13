Mahesh plays down speculation over HDK’s entry into Chamundeshwari poll fray

He hopes that GTD, who now represents Chamundeshwari, will continue in JD(S)

MYSURU

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh on Sunday played down the speculation in political circles over former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s entry into the poll fray for the Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the office of newly elected MLC C.N. Manje Gowda in Mysuru, Mr. Mahesh said there was no need to attach special importance to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s recent remark in this regard in Mysuru. The former Chief Minister had not ruled himself out when Janata Dal (S) workers expressed apprehension over the party candidate from the constituency in view of party MLA G.T. Deve Gowda’s plans to join the Congress.

However, Mr. Mahesh said the constituency was presently represented by a member of their party. Mr. Deve Gowda is still a member of the JD (S), said Mr. Mahesh while expressing hope that Mr. Deve Gowda would continue in the party by sorting out the “minor differences” he had with the party leadership.

Mr. Mahesh, who represents K.R. Nagar in Legislative Assembly, said the party would perform well in the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023. He said the people of the State had realised that their interests could be protected only by a regional party headed by Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The former Minister scotched rumours about certain JD (S) leaders from the region deserting the party. While making it clear that Marithibbe Gowda, MLC, would be the party candidate again in the next elections, he also said JD (S) MLA C. Puttaraju and party leader Keelara Jayaramu would not quit the party.

Asked about his name missing from the list of leaders figuring in the core committee of the JD (S), Mr. Mahesh said he had requested Mr. Kumaraswamy against giving him a position in the party. Without naming anybody, the K.R. Nagar MLA said he had already been targeted for criticism in the party and if he were to be given a position, his adversaries would not be able to digest it.

Regretting the hijab controversy gripping the educational institutions in the State, Mr. Mahesh blamed “persons with dirty mindsets” for creating such a situation for their narrow political gains.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manje Gowda said he would make efforts to ensure that disabled persons in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru were provided free bus pass.